Harry Waring profile picture Harry Waring 5 hours ago
News

Grab The AUX: Apple CarPlay And Android Auto Go Missing From New BMWs

BMW's smartphone features are the latest to go missing as a result of global chip shortages

BMW’s latest cars are shipping without Apple CarPlay and Android Auto - typically standard features - due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage.

The Bavarian car maker has promised that the smartphone connectivity software will reach affected vehicles at a later date as an over-the-air update. For the time being, buyers of current models will have to resort to using either Bluetooth or an old-school AUX cable if they wish to connect their phones to their vehicles.

The loss of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto comes as a result of BMW’s switch to a new chip supplier, which currently lacks the software needed to connect with smartphones. This means that cars under the “6P1” model designation will lack smartphone connectivity until an over-the-air update arrives.

Drivers of “6P1” BMWs will still be able to use Bluetooth A2DP to connect their phones to their vehicles or take a trip back to the noughties with an AUX cable, assuming their phone still has a 3.5mm port - a feature Apple removed with the launch of the iPhone 7.

The omission of the Google and Apple tech comes as the latest challenge faced by BMW and other car manufacturers due to the chip shortage. Previously, BMW was forced to drop touchscreen functionality in some models to save on semiconductors.

Despite the chip shortages, BMW still plans to equip the upcoming 7 Series with some incredible new features, including a 4K cinema screen for rear passengers.

