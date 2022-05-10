Grab The AUX: Apple CarPlay And Android Auto Go Missing From New BMWs

The Bavarian car maker has promised that the smartphone connectivity software will reach affected vehicles at a later date as an over-the-air update. For the time being, buyers of current models will have to resort to using either Bluetooth or an old-school AUX cable if they wish to connect their phones to their vehicles.

The loss of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto comes as a result of BMW’s switch to a new chip supplier, which currently lacks the software needed to connect with smartphones. This means that cars under the “6P1” model designation will lack smartphone connectivity until an over-the-air update arrives.

Drivers of “6P1” BMWs will still be able to use Bluetooth A2DP to connect their phones to their vehicles or take a trip back to the noughties with an AUX cable, assuming their phone still has a 3.5mm port - a feature Apple removed with the launch of the iPhone 7.