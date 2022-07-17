or register
Harry Waring profile picture Harry Waring 8 hours ago
GM Restoration Programme Could Give New Life To Classic Muscle Cars

Recent patents and trademarks suggest the American car firm is planning something special...

American car giant General Motors recently filed a trademark and patent applications for “GM Restoration”, opening up the possibility that the company could be entering the lucrative world of classic car restorations.

A fully-fledged restoration programme could bring about a new lease of life for some of GM’s greatest vintage machines, from V16-powered Cadillacs and Chevy pickup trucks to Pontiac GTOs, vintage Camaros and classic Corvettes. However, the trademark could also be a sign that GM plans to offer remanufactured vintage parts under a new brand. The details remain unconfirmed, but we’re hoping for something special from the American firm.

GM already offers restoration parts for its older models, but this trademark for “goods and services” suggests the carmaker could be planning to offer its own vintage car restoration service. While nothing is yet to be confirmed, bespoke pieces and a high level of customisability aren’t off the table. If suspicions are proved to be accurate, we could see some epic GM-built vintage creations in the future.

GM won’t be the first carmaker to offer such a service. Other companies such as Porsche, Lamborghini, Mercedes and Toyota have created their own restoration programmes in recent years. The services offer elaborate rebuilds and repairs for their classic models using manufacturer-approved parts, and it’s a surefire way for car manufacturers to make some extra cash while satisfying a customer base that would have been otherwise missed out on.

Whatever GM plans on doing with “GM Restoration”, we’re just glad that the firm looks to be doing its bit to preserve its iconic cars. We can’t wait to hear more details about this project and hopefully see some epic vintage GM creations soon. Which historic GM car would you like to see restored?

