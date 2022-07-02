Chevrolet’s First-Ever NFT Sale Was A Total Disaster

Another day, another disaster in the world of NFTs. The latest company to have its NFT endeavours thrown back in its face is Chevrolet, which tried to auction off a non-fungible token version of its Corvette Z06 supercar. The bidding opened on June 20th and ended on June 24th, but the auction came to a close with a total of zero bids despite a real-life 2023 Corvette Z06 being included in the package. Ouch.

The “unique curated NFT artwork” was produced by digital artist ‘xsullo’ and was finished in a unique “Minted Green” paint job with carbon fibre wheels and the Z07 performance package. A real-life version of the digital Z06 was included in the auction, and Chevrolet promised that the unique colourway wouldn’t appear on any of its production version cars to maintain the package’s unique appeal. However, it turned out that said appeal was, in fact, non-existent.