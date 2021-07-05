or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 30 minutes ago 0
News

GB Stickers Won't Be Valid For Driving Abroad From September

The 111-year-old GB designation will be switched to 'UK' for anyone wanting to drive abroad from late September

Remind me later
GB Stickers Won't Be Valid For Driving Abroad From September - News

Thinking of taking a road trip away from the United Kingdom this Autumn or later? Allow us to chuck in an unexpected (but not especially arduous) complication: that GB sticker/magnetic plate you were going to slap on the boot of your car will no longer be valid.

The GB designation that’s been in use for 111 years will be switched to ‘UK’ from late September. If you have a number plate with GB printed on it, meanwhile, you’ll need to run a UK sticker in addition, or order one of the new UK plates.

GB Stickers Won't Be Valid For Driving Abroad From September - News

The United Nations said last week that it had received “a notification stating that the United Kingdom is changing the distinguishing sign that it had previously selected for display in international traffic on vehicles registered in the United Kingdom, from ‘GB’ to ‘UK’”. The change only applies to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and “does not extend to any territories for the international relations of which the United Kingdom is responsible,” the UK government said in its letter to the UN. The change starts on 28 September 2021.

Although an official reason for all this hasn’t been given, it’s thought to be a sign of solidarity with Northern Ireland amidst tricky post-Brexit negotiations with the European Union. While the term ‘Great Britain’ refers only to the landmass made up of England, Scotland and Wales, ‘United Kingdom’ includes Northern Ireland.

A new number GB number plate featuring the Union Jack was revealed only a few months ago
A new number GB number plate featuring the Union Jack was revealed only a few months ago

All of this comes mere months after the government unveiled new GB-designated number plates that switched the European Union stars for a Union Jack flag. Along with these, some UK-marked Union Jack number plates (below), are already in circulation. In a changeable couple of years for the humble British number plate, we’ve also seen the adoption of green plates for EVs, which we’ve seen with both UK and GB markings, and some just with the green band.

At the time of writing, the government had yet to formally announce the rules, and the Gov.uk advice site for driving in the EU still only mentioned the soon-to-be-defunct GB designation. The AA seems to have been among the first to notice the impending change, which renders the 50,000 GB stickers it has in stock almost worthless.

Some UK-designated number plates are already in circulation
Some UK-designated number plates are already in circulation

As well as (understandably) being irked by this, the company has also raised concerns about those road-tripping in older cars. “From a heritage point of view, we have lots of classic cars, such as Jaguars, Spitfires, and so on that have metal GB signs on the rear of the car,” AA president Edmund King told The Telegraph, adding, “Now I don’t propose that they take them off but what they will now have to do is have a tacky plastic UK sticker alongside it.”

0 comments

Recommended Car Throttle Newsletter Subscribe To The CT Newsletter And Win Tyres Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Watch A Mercedes E63 S Estate Fly By At 206mph On The Autobahn News The 650bhp Bentley Continental GT Speed Will Do 208mph News The VW Golf GTI Clubsport 45 Is Here To Celebrate A Birthday News The Ford Maverick Is A Bronco Sport-Based Pickup That Isn't Needlessly Huge News The Fast-Ish VW ID.4 GTX Has 300bhp And A New Badge News You Can Now Spend Over £100k On A BMW M3/M4 Competition News The Canoo Pickup Truck Is Like A Futuristic Electric Mitsubishi Delica News The 2.0 Inline-Four Toyota GR Supra Is Finally Coming To The UK

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or