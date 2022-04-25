Forget The New BMW 7 Series, This 1999 BMW 750iL Is A Used V12 Bargain
The latest 7 Series costs over £100,000, but this 12-cylinder beauty can be yours for a fraction of the price
The new BMW 7 Series boasts some of the most advanced technology we’ve yet seen on a road car, but its bold design and hefty price tag have divided opinion among BMW traditionalists. For those hankering after an old-school BMW, with a mighty engine, at an affordable price, this 1999 E38 BMW 750iL could tick all of the boxes.
BMW produced the gorgeous E38 7 Series between 1994 and 2001, and it was the brand’s flagship model at the time. The range-topping 750i was fitted with a tremendous 5.4-litre V12 engine, sending 322bhp to the rear wheels through a 5-speed automatic gearbox. This particular car is finished in Alpine White and looks as fresh as the day it left the assembly line, having covered just 36,000 miles in its 21-year lifespan. Unlike the six-figure price tag of the latest 7 Series, this timeless piece of BMW’s history can be yours for just £19,995 - a fifth of the cost of the new model.
This 1999 BMW 750iL comes with a classy black leather interior, three-zone climate control and heated front seats with lumbar support and memory function. Passengers in the back are treated to the fully reclinable, heated seats for maximum comfort, while other additions include blinds, vanity mirrors, and even picnic tables. If you don’t feel like a late ’90s Bond villain while sitting in the back of this 750iL then surely nothing will.
Other features of the V-12 powered Munich-produced limousine include a widescreen satnav system, an electric sunroof, a DSP sound system, Xenon headlights and dual-pane glass, which rounds off an impressive array of technology for a car over 20 years of age. The car is currently listed for sale on AutoTrader, so be sure to check out the listing if this 90’s V12 BMW appeals to you.
So, what do you prefer: this beauty from 1999 or the new tech-loaded BMW 7 Series? Let us know your thoughts.
