Forget The New BMW 7 Series, This 1999 BMW 750iL Is A Used V12 Bargain

The new BMW 7 Series boasts some of the most advanced technology we’ve yet seen on a road car, but its bold design and hefty price tag have divided opinion among BMW traditionalists. For those hankering after an old-school BMW, with a mighty engine, at an affordable price, this 1999 E38 BMW 750iL could tick all of the boxes.

BMW produced the gorgeous E38 7 Series between 1994 and 2001, and it was the brand’s flagship model at the time. The range-topping 750i was fitted with a tremendous 5.4-litre V12 engine, sending 322bhp to the rear wheels through a 5-speed automatic gearbox. This particular car is finished in Alpine White and looks as fresh as the day it left the assembly line, having covered just 36,000 miles in its 21-year lifespan. Unlike the six-figure price tag of the latest 7 Series, this timeless piece of BMW’s history can be yours for just £19,995 - a fifth of the cost of the new model.