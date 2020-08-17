Ford Tuner Mountune Calls In Outside Help, Seeks Buyer

Mountune appears to have been hit by the fallout from COVID-19, having called in KPMG to help them find new investment - or sell the business

Mountune, the famous Ford tuner that can heat-up Focuses and Fiestas without sacrificing the manufacturer’s warranty, is on the lookout for a new owner. The company has released a short statement confirming that KPMG has been appointed to help organise its affairs and hopefully find new investment, either in the form of a full sale or as capital investment into the current structure.

Just a month ago we tested Mountune’s M235 pack for the latest Fiesta ST, a rare exemption from warranty protection. It turns the balanced ST package into a power-heavy little go-getter; hugely entertaining and just wayward enough to keep you laughing. Ford’s Focus ST is another beneficiary of the Mountune touch, with a 324bhp version tweaked just about to perfection in the absence of an official RS version. The firm had also branched out into tuning the Volkswagen Golf GTI.

All of which is why we’re surprised to read of Mountune’s apparent plight. The full statement is copied below. Edit: A spokesperson for Influence Associates, which represents Mountune, has denied that the company is in administration, stating that KPMG are simply helping Mountune find new investment.