Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 Laps Hockenheim Slower Than An M5 Competition

With 750bhp available from its 5.2-litre ‘Predator’ supercharged V8, the Ford Mustang GT500 is certainly no slouch. However, despite Ford also making a big deal about the car’s on-track performance and fitting things like bespoke adaptive dampers and adjustable camber plates, the ultimate ‘Stang disappointed somewhat in Sport Auto’s famous Hockenheim hot lap test.

With Uwe Sener at the wheel, the GT500 clocked a 1:54.6 lap - not exactly slow, but the similarly heavy BMW M5 Competition went four-tenths faster when Sport Auto tested it a few years ago. And remember, that’s a car with nearly 150bhp less to play with.

The lap was also only marginally faster than times posted with a BMW M2 and a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 at the track. Hmmm.