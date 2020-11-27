or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 3 hours ago 0
News

Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 Laps Hockenheim Slower Than An M5 Competition

In Sport Auto's usual Hockenheim hot lap, the GT500 was unable to better the time posted by BMW's considerably less powerful M5 Comp

Remind me later
Ford - Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 Laps Hockenheim Slower Than An M5 Competition - News

With 750bhp available from its 5.2-litre ‘Predator’ supercharged V8, the Ford Mustang GT500 is certainly no slouch. However, despite Ford also making a big deal about the car’s on-track performance and fitting things like bespoke adaptive dampers and adjustable camber plates, the ultimate ‘Stang disappointed somewhat in Sport Auto’s famous Hockenheim hot lap test.

With Uwe Sener at the wheel, the GT500 clocked a 1:54.6 lap - not exactly slow, but the similarly heavy BMW M5 Competition went four-tenths faster when Sport Auto tested it a few years ago. And remember, that’s a car with nearly 150bhp less to play with.

The lap was also only marginally faster than times posted with a BMW M2 and a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 at the track. Hmmm.

It’s worth pointing out that the M5 does have all-wheel drive on its side, and indeed, there are times when the GT500 struggles to get its power down without the back end wanting to step out. Plus, this isn’t the most capable version of the GT500 - it doesn’t have the $18,500 carbon fibre track pack fitted, which would have added Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s in place of PS4 S boots and a GT4-style rear wing among other things.

With those changes, that lap time would have been shaved down nicely. Regardless, we can’t help but be a little underwhelmed at the standard car’s effort.

This isn’t the only eyebrow-raising time to be posted by Sport Auto recently - Christian Gebhardt’s lap in a McLaren 765LT turned out to be seven tenths slower than the lesser 720S. The publication blamed the car’s aggressive setup, noting “Entry oversteer when the steering input is a tiny bit too sharp” and “Less traction and snappy oversteer during accelerating out of the corner.”

More Ford posts

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The New Automatic Ford Focus ST Is Slower Than The Manual News Why The 'Fastback' Polestar 2 Has An Oddly Tall Ride Height News An Audi 'RS E-Tron GT' Has Already Been Confirmed News The RWD Lamborghini Huracan STO Is A Road-Legal Track Car With GT3 Racing Influence News Take A Look Inside The New Ford Bronco News New BMW M3 And M4 Competition Revealed With 503bhp, Optional AWD And Drift Mode News Toyota Will Be Making Brand New 2000GT Parts News The Ford Mustang GT350 Is Officially Dead - Mach 1 Serves As Indirect Replacement

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or