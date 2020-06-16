Ford Reveals Early Design Sketches For The GT40

The GT40 is one of the most recognisable shapes in the car world, but it could have ended up looking very different indeed. In stark contrast to the low, aggressive mid-engined sports car as we know it, these early design sketches reveal a daintier, more graceful direction.

Stumbled upon by Ford‘s archivists this month, the 57-year-old drawings are some of the earliest design sketches for the GT40 thought to exist. Despite the more demure look for the exterior, it was intended to share the same potent mid-mounted V8 layout of the eventual production car, as revealed in the fourth image.

This picture also reveals the intention for the car to have a fighter jet-like canopy instead of doors, with the windscreen, windows and a large chunk of the roof opening as one piece. Factor in the pop-up headlights and you have one exceptionally cool design.