First drive of the Honda Civic e:HEV Advance - it won't win art awards, but...

Originally conceived as a budget city run-around, the Civic has morphed into a spacious hatchback over the last 50 years. Now in its eleventh generation, Honda is pitching this all-new – hybrid-only – version as a soft evolution of the previous car’s distinctive shape. So: could this be the best yet?

A FAMILIAR LOOK AND SHAPE

OK, it won’t win any Golden Lion art awards but that doesn’t mean the car you see here isn’t easy to like. Quite the opposite, in fact. There’s clear and obvious similarities between this new model and the one that came before it except, this time around, the design is arguably better resolved.

The silhouette is unmistakably Civic and, irrespective of which of the three grades you settle for, the long wheelbase (+35mm), lower roofline, and strong panel creases combine to give a sporty-looking family-car. Built in ‘Elegance’, ‘Sport’ and our test car’s ‘Advance’ trim, they are all similar.

The only difference on the outside is that entry-level Civics sit on 17-inch alloy wheels whereas the others get 18s. We like the clamshell bonnet and reprofiled front end where the grille has a mesh pattern, and headlights that deploy a total of nine individual LEDs.

Move to the back and the distinctive ‘C’ shape in the LED tail-lights is carried across, while the brake light is integrated into the lightbar that extends across a tail-gate manufactured from lightweight resin composite.

A WELL EXECUTED INTERIOR

The new Civic has not come a moment too soon for Honda as the previous Civic was showing its age against much improved opposition from Skoda’s Octavia, Volkswagen’s Golf and Peugeot’s 308. This was especially evident on the inside because it immediately struck you as dated.

No such problems now, however, as the interior reflects the Japanese car’s price hike with a neat and tidy layout that is easy to gel with. Designers have stuck with physical knobs and softly backlit buttons for the climate control and ventilation functions instead of packing these into the touch operated multimedia system that offers Android Auto on top of wireless Apple CarPlay.

Integrating the air vents into the heart of the dash is a novel idea, and the material choice for the key touch points ensures a premium ambience, although why Honda felt the need to upholster the front and rear seats in ‘Advance’ cars with a real leather-fake leather combination strikes us as being rather odd.

We aren’t sold on the idea of only the most expensive model benefiting from a 10.2-inch digitised driver binnacle, either; ‘Elegance’ and ‘Sport’ make do with a part-digital part-analogue set-up.