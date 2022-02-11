Find A New Level Of Relaxation As This Pagani Huayra BC Is Carefully Cleaned
A detailing firm has released a video featuring a thorough clean of a Huayra Roadster BC with no music or talking to sully the occasion
Cleaning a car like the Pagani Huayra Roadster BC takes a great deal of care. To show what goes into washing an ultra-high-end exotic like this with a £3 million+ price tag, an American detailing firm called Esoteric posted the above video showing the process, but not without any commentary or music to distract from what’s going on.
It’s dubbed as an ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) video, and while we can’t guarantee it’ll make your scalp go all tingly, we do reckon this BC’s first-ever wash will soothe you greatly. Sit back, relax, maybe pour yourself a cup of tea, and watch the meticulousness unfold.
First, the wheels are cleaned, and then the bodywork is chemically decontaminated. From here the Pagani has a coating of snowfoam to lift any larger, scratch-prone pieces of dirt off the paint. Once that’s rinsed, the car receives a traditional contact wash (with the ‘two bucket method‘, of course), and then dried.
Finally, the video is capped off with a compilation of satisfying sounds made by the Huayra, and yes, that does include some V12 noise from a quick start-up clip.
After a more visceral Pagani video experience? You might want to watch the Huayra R noisily undergoing testing at Monza recently.
Video via Motor1
0 comments