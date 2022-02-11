Find A New Level Of Relaxation As This Pagani Huayra BC Is Carefully Cleaned

Cleaning a car like the Pagani Huayra Roadster BC takes a great deal of care. To show what goes into washing an ultra-high-end exotic like this with a £3 million+ price tag, an American detailing firm called Esoteric posted the above video showing the process, but not without any commentary or music to distract from what’s going on.

It’s dubbed as an ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) video, and while we can’t guarantee it’ll make your scalp go all tingly, we do reckon this BC’s first-ever wash will soothe you greatly. Sit back, relax, maybe pour yourself a cup of tea, and watch the meticulousness unfold.