Matt Robinson 2 hours ago
Ferrari's New 812 Superfast-Based Special Revs To 9500rpm

Maranello has announced a more focused version of the 812 which develops 818bhp at a heady 9500rpm

This is not an ordinary Ferrari 812 Superfast. It’s called… well, we don’t know, actually. Maranello has released images showing the car from every angle along with most of the key details, without giving us a name for the thing. For confirmation of the title plus some additional information, we’ll have to wait until the official debut on 5 May.

For now, we know it still uses the 6.5-litre ‘F140’ V12, but with redesigned components, a new valve timing mechanism and a fresh exhaust system. As a result, it develops 818bhp, an increase of 41bhp relative to the standard 812.

We’re more interested in where that figure is developed, however, since it’s at the new redline of 9500rpm. The 812, for comparison, develops peak power at 8500rpm and tops out at 8900. Its new offshoot is Ferrari‘s highest-revving road car ever. Previously, that honour went to the LaFerrari, which the unnamed newbie beats by 250rpm.

To go with the revvier, more powerful V12, the F12tdf successor gets independent all-wheel steering, and the seventh version of Ferrari’s Side Slip Control system. The latter is the thing that allows you to drift like a hero without binning it - a welcome addition on an 800bhp+ rear-drive car.

Although the car shares the profile of the 812, the bodywork has been radically altered in the name of increasing downforce. Perhaps most notable of all is the delicious set of vortex generator louvres, which sit on an aluminium structure that replaces the rear windscreen. Better hope the reversing camera is decent.

This panel leads to a pretty much all-new rear end featuring a ducktail spoiler, below which is a redesigned rear diffuser with meaty exhaust outlets pushed to the far ends. At the other end is a carbon fibre ‘blade’ going through the middle of the bonnet, and a new front bumper featuring a low splitter with some neat winglets.

The cabin doesn’t look to deviate too much from the 812, although it has adopted what Ferrari refers to as an “H-gate theme” on the transmission tunnel, which has nothing to do with manual gearboxes. Sorry.

Shifting is still done via a set of column-mounted paddle-shifters, which we’re assuming control a fettled version of Ferrari’s seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

There’s no indication on the price, but with the cheapest 812 costing £260,000, the Ferrari With No Name will likely start at a figure well beyond £300,000 even before options are taken into account. That’s if you can get hold of one at all - it’s said to be “Aimed at Ferrari’s most passionate collectors and connoisseurs.”

