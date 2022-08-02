Ferrari Portofino M Too Slow For You? Novitec Has A 695bhp Answer
Tuning firm Novitec has got its hands on a Ferrari Portofino M, upping power to nearly 700bhp
You know that feeling when you buy a near-£200,000 ($250,000) Ferrari Portofino M but it just doesn’t feel fast, stylish or special enough? We can all relate. Worry no more, because tuning company Novitec has released its own version of the Portofino M convertible with an extra dollop of horsepower.
The Portofino M has been kitted out with a sports catalyst and plug-and-play Novitec N-Tronic module which ‘introduces newly programmed maps for injection, boost pressure and ignition control into the electronic engine management system.’ All these additions enable the Portofino’s standard 612bhp 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine to produce up to 695bhp. Torque is up from the original 561lb ft to a figure of 650lb ft. That’ll have you pretty much welded to your seat…
Novitec also claims its Portofino M will do 0-62mph in just 3.16 seconds and go on to a top speed of 202mph as a result of the modifications. Hold onto your hats.
The Ferrari Portofino M is a truly beautiful car to behold, but Novitec thought it needed something a little extra. A whole host of styling upgrades have been added to the exterior, including a carbon fibre front splitter, side skirts and small rear spoiler. Vents can also be specced on the bonnet as well as air intake surrounds, both also made from carbon fibre.
The original car doesn’t exactly sit on stilts, but Novitec offers sport springs on its Portofino M that lower the ride height by 35mm (1.5 inches) – just make sure you don’t live near any speed bumps or potholes. The car sits on 21 and 22-inch Vossen wheels to complete the look.
Novitec encourages owners to get creative in the cabin – the firm says it can realise “even the most unusual wishes of any Ferrari owner when it comes to the interior design.” There’s a wide selection of leather and Alcantara materials in endless colours, so every Portofino M they work will be truly bespoke. we’ll assume that if you have to ask the price, you probably can’t afford it…
0 comments