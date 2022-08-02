Ferrari Portofino M Too Slow For You? Novitec Has A 695bhp Answer

You know that feeling when you buy a near-£200,000 ($250,000) Ferrari Portofino M but it just doesn’t feel fast, stylish or special enough? We can all relate. Worry no more, because tuning company Novitec has released its own version of the Portofino M convertible with an extra dollop of horsepower.

The Portofino M has been kitted out with a sports catalyst and plug-and-play Novitec N-Tronic module which ‘introduces newly programmed maps for injection, boost pressure and ignition control into the electronic engine management system.’ All these additions enable the Portofino’s standard 612bhp 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine to produce up to 695bhp. Torque is up from the original 561lb ft to a figure of 650lb ft. That’ll have you pretty much welded to your seat…

Novitec also claims its Portofino M will do 0-62mph in just 3.16 seconds and go on to a top speed of 202mph as a result of the modifications. Hold onto your hats.