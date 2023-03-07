Ferrari 296 GTB And F12 Crash Into Someone’s Garden Wall One After The Other

With 819bhp and 730bhp respectively, the Ferrari 296 GTB and F12 are both rather brisk. Put your foot down in either for more than a moment, and you’ll soon be doing silly speeds. It’s best to take it easy, then, and be ready to slow back down if necessary, or you might end up causing a scene similar to the one seen in these two videos.

We see two of Maranello’s finest modern creations tearing into view in Molino Basso in the province of Ancona, Italy, unable to turn or stop before the tarmac runs out. First, the 296 smashes into a bank of grass, launching into the air and into a metal fence, with the F12 suffering a similar fate less than a second later. Clumps of dirt and quite possibly chunks of the two cars are flung into the swimming pool of a house whose CCTV cameras catch the action from two angles.