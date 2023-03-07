Ferrari 296 GTB And F12 Crash Into Someone’s Garden Wall One After The Other
This buy-on-get-one-free Ferrari crash in Italy resulted in a sorry-looking 296 and a rather crispy F12
With 819bhp and 730bhp respectively, the Ferrari 296 GTB and F12 are both rather brisk. Put your foot down in either for more than a moment, and you’ll soon be doing silly speeds. It’s best to take it easy, then, and be ready to slow back down if necessary, or you might end up causing a scene similar to the one seen in these two videos.
We see two of Maranello’s finest modern creations tearing into view in Molino Basso in the province of Ancona, Italy, unable to turn or stop before the tarmac runs out. First, the 296 smashes into a bank of grass, launching into the air and into a metal fence, with the F12 suffering a similar fate less than a second later. Clumps of dirt and quite possibly chunks of the two cars are flung into the swimming pool of a house whose CCTV cameras catch the action from two angles.
Aftermath images of the 296 show that the V6 hybrid supercar was in quite a state, but the V12-powered F12 came off even worse, with a subsequent fire leaving it partially gutted. Thankfully, the two drivers are seen up and walking around soon after the crash.
News Italy 24 reports that footage of the double crash is being examined by local police to “verify any responsibility”. We can’t imagine it’ll be a particularly difficult investigation.
