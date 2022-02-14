or register
Ben Custard profile picture Ben Custard 15 hours ago
News

Fake Manual Gearboxes Patented For Toyota Electric Cars

Toyota has filed patent applications in the US for a system that includes a simulated clutch and rev range

Remind me later
Toyota - Fake Manual Gearboxes Patented For Toyota Electric Cars - News

The move to electric cars looks set to kill off the manual transmission for good. EVs don’t have a gearbox as such so there’s no need to shift gears. But Toyota seems to be developing a system that will #savethemanuals, according to a recent patent filing.

Among the eight patent applications are simulated clutch pedal and gear shift functions, plus the ability to spread an EV’s torque curve more like what you’d find in an ICE car with a manual gearbox. There’d be less of the breathless acceleration that you get in some electric cars like the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S, but potentially more involvement for the driver.

Toyota - Fake Manual Gearboxes Patented For Toyota Electric Cars - News

The filing includes points like “the electrical vehicle includes a shift lever and a clutch pedal for pseudo-realizing the manual gear change of the MT vehicle” and “the shift lever is operated by the driver to select an arbitrary virtual gear stage mode from among plurality of virtual gear stage modes”. As per the images, Toyota would have a traditional-looking dial with a display showing which fake gear you’re in.

It’s thought that drivers will be able to choose between using the clutch pedal and the gear lever, just using the lever or having full automation. Not needing to use the clutch will be beneficial in traffic or when parking, Toyota says.

Toyota - Fake Manual Gearboxes Patented For Toyota Electric Cars - News

Toyota’s first EV, the bZ4X, was revealed in late 2021, and that didn’t feature anything as exciting as a pseudo-manual ‘box. Instead, this tech might be reserved for halo models, and Toyota has teased some non-SUVs (and potentially a new MR2) as part of its future electric car line-up. One of Lexus’ future models looked like an LFA successor, and now we’re imagining a manual gearbox of sorts in that.

But do you think it’d be satisfying to have an electric car with a manual gearbox? You’d know it was all electronic fakery, so would that shatter the illusion or would you just be happy to row your own gears? Tell us in the comments.

Source: Carscoops

More Toyota posts

0 comments

Recommended News Here's £24 Million Of Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Chilling At Molsheim Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Watch A Bunch Of Drivers Get Caught Out By The Same Width Restriction News VW Is Cooking Up An Even Spicier Golf News BMW Explains What Its Model Numbers Mean Now News Porsche Cayman GT4 RS 'Ring Lap Reveals Screaming ~9,000rpm Redline News Multiple Toyota GR Corolla Teasers Are Crammed Into This One Image News Range Rover Evoque's Boot Gets Snapped Off In Painful Car Wash Fail News Most New Cars Sold In 2021 Were Monochromatic News 'Carnage A Trois' Is The Latest The Grand Tour Special And It's Here Next Month

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or