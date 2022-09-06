Driver Manages To Wreck Ultra-Rare Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta In Low-Speed Crash
The owner of a one-of-three Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta crashed his car at relatively low speeds on a residential street, causing a huge amount of damage
A video has been doing the rounds on social media of an ultra-rare Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta binning it and meeting its maker after hitting a Ford Fiesta in Zagreb, Croatia – and we must say the little Ford put up a good fight. It makes for painful viewing, especially given just three of the cars were ever made (that’s the Zonda HP Barchetta, of course, not the Fiesta).
As often to always be the case in these viral videos of supercars and muscle cars having accidents, wheelspin seems to have been the culprit. A fleet of supercars passes the cameraperson at fairly moderate speeds on a residential street before the Zonda spins out into the path of oncoming traffic – we assume the driver gave a blip on the throttle on cold tyres, causing the car’s back end to step out.
The HP Barchetta then hits the front driver’s side of the Fiesta leaving it with a crumpled front wing, but the Zonda fares much worse. The sides of the carbon-fibre-bodied hypercar are ripped, scratched and dented – oh and there’s a big empty space under one of the rear arches where the wheel should be. Pictures show the entire suspension was ripped out along with the wheel on the left-rear quarter.
The Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta was rumoured to cost around £15 million when launched, with just three made – one of which was for Horacio Pagani himself. The HP Barchetta was also the final Zonda ever produced. We expect the value of the two remaining models to have just increased a touch…
