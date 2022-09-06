Driver Manages To Wreck Ultra-Rare Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta In Low-Speed Crash

Youtube/Beneluxsupercars

A video has been doing the rounds on social media of an ultra-rare Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta binning it and meeting its maker after hitting a Ford Fiesta in Zagreb, Croatia – and we must say the little Ford put up a good fight. It makes for painful viewing, especially given just three of the cars were ever made (that’s the Zonda HP Barchetta, of course, not the Fiesta).

As often to always be the case in these viral videos of supercars and muscle cars having accidents, wheelspin seems to have been the culprit. A fleet of supercars passes the cameraperson at fairly moderate speeds on a residential street before the Zonda spins out into the path of oncoming traffic – we assume the driver gave a blip on the throttle on cold tyres, causing the car’s back end to step out.