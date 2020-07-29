The Donkervoort D8 GTO-JD70 Bare Naked Carbon Edition Is For Lovers Of The Weave

The RS3-powered D8 GTO-JD70 is available with a lacquered carbon finish, which shaves six kilos off that car's already piffling weight figure

The lengthily-titled Donkervoort D8 GTO-JD70 is essentially a birthday cake. And now, the 2.5-litre Audi inline-five-powered weapon - built to honour company founder Joop Donkervoort reaching the big 7-0 - has a cherry on top. The Dutch firm has revealed a new ‘Naked Carbon Edition’ of the car, which is exactly what you’d expect - a GTO-JD70 with the paint stripped off, revealing the glorious weave of its mostly carbon fibre body.

It’s not entirely nude, though - protecting the carbon-Kevlar panels is a lacquer which can be either clear or coloured. It’s also possible to have a gloss or matte finish. Blue, red, green, gold, grey and metallic tints are being offered, “but if anybody wants something else, of course we will try to match it,” Donkervoort’s press release states.

If you have an aversion to an abundance of choice, we have further bad news - there are four levels of nudeness available. These range from the entry-level ‘Exposed Carbon Upgrade’ to the ‘Full-Exposed Coloured Carbon’, with the latter shedding 6kg from the car while also looking especially lovely. The fat trimming gives the GTO a faintly ridiculous weight figure of 694kg. Donkervoort could get away with a modestly-powered engine, but no - its five-pot heart is good for 415bhp, giving a power-to-weight ratio of around 600bhp/tonne.