There are now widebody versions of the Dodge Charger Hellcat and Scat Pack available
This Challenger SRT Demon has gone faster than any other example of the breed at Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds
With a whole load of official Mopar accessories installed, this show truck is a heavy-duty big-hitter with a Hemi V8
FCA will be introducing an unusual 'multifunction tailgate' as an option on the Ram 1500
The old Dodge favourite is back on the menu for the Challenger and Charger
The 'White Snake' Dodge Viper had become a cult hero on the US drag strip circuit, regularly pulling 190mph-plus half-miles, but this snake just bit itself
Hennessey's HPE1000 Redeye pack gives the car's HEMI V8 a hefty 1021bhp output
This Hellcat Redeye-based sleigh - used for a new Dodge ad campaign - still has a running engine
We're not totally sure that the word really needed an even faster Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, but we've got one - and it's insanely quick
Our favourite Toyota Prius in the world takes on the mighty SRT Demon, and it comes out as the clear winner
The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon has been recalled as part of a wider Fiat Chrysler initiative, because a wiring fault could cause a pretty scary cruise control issue
After it emerged that a sheriff's office in Georgia had spent redistributed drug money on a Dodge Charger Hellcat, the Department of Justice wasn't too pleased...
Dodge has confirmed that the Demon engine - slightly detuned - will live a new life at the front of the new 797bhp Hellcat Redeye