The Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Has Arrived

There are now widebody versions of the Dodge Charger Hellcat and Scat Pack available

6 months ago News 23 comments
Here's A Dodge Challenger Demon Reaching A Record-Breaking 211mph

This Challenger SRT Demon has gone faster than any other example of the breed at Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds

8 months ago Muscle 9 comments
This Mopar-Modified Ram 2500 Makes Us Crave A Slice Of America

With a whole load of official Mopar accessories installed, this show truck is a heavy-duty big-hitter with a Hemi V8

10 months ago News 46 comments
You Can Have Your Ram Pickup With An Asymmetrical Split Tailgate

FCA will be introducing an unusual 'multifunction tailgate' as an option on the Ram 1500

10 months ago News 25 comments
Sublime Green Is The Right Colour For Your Dodge Challenger/Charger

The old Dodge favourite is back on the menu for the Challenger and Charger

a year ago News 21 comments
The 1200bhp ‘White Snake’ Dodge Viper Just Became A Fireball

The 'White Snake' Dodge Viper had become a cult hero on the US drag strip circuit, regularly pulling 190mph-plus half-miles, but this snake just bit itself

a year ago Tuning 16 comments
Dodge Challenger Redeye Tuned Beyond 1000bhp By Hennessey

Hennessey's HPE1000 Redeye pack gives the car's HEMI V8 a hefty 1021bhp output

a year ago Tuning 13 comments
Dodge Made A Challenger Hellcat Sleigh And It (Sort Of) Works

This Hellcat Redeye-based sleigh - used for a new Dodge ad campaign - still has a running engine

a year ago Funny 21 comments
Speedkore’s 1400bhp Dodge Demon Will Hit 8-Sec Quarter-Miles

We're not totally sure that the word really needed an even faster Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, but we've got one - and it's insanely quick

a year ago News 32 comments
This Dodge Challenger Demon Was Annihilated By A Hellcat-Swapped Prius

Our favourite Toyota Prius in the world takes on the mighty SRT Demon, and it comes out as the clear winner

a year ago Muscle 43 comments
Dodge Issues Demon Recall Over Cruise Control That Won't Turn Off

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon has been recalled as part of a wider Fiat Chrysler initiative, because a wiring fault could cause a pretty scary cruise control issue

a year ago News 32 comments
US Sheriff Dept Forced To Repay $70,000 After Buying A 707bhp Hellcat

After it emerged that a sheriff's office in Georgia had spent redistributed drug money on a Dodge Charger Hellcat, the Department of Justice wasn't too pleased...

a year ago News 53 comments
News Dodge Has Built A 485bhp 'Entry-Grade' Street-Legal Drag Racer
Blog 8 Supercars The Dodge Hellcat Redeye Could Beat On The 1/4 Mile
The Dodge Demon Engine Will Live On In A New Flagship Hellcat

Dodge has confirmed that the Demon engine - slightly detuned - will live a new life at the front of the new 797bhp Hellcat Redeye

a year ago News 57 comments

