Diesel Brothers Fined $850,000 For Fiddling With Pollution Controls

The group behind the Discovery Channel’s show Diesel Brothers have been ordered to stump up $851,451 for violating the Clean Air Act. David ‘Heavy D’ Sparks, Joshua Stuart, Keaton Hoskins, and David ‘Diesel Dave’ Kiley were handed the fine on Friday by US District Court Judge Robert Shelby, who may yet force the group to pay the plaintiff’s $1.2 million legal costs.

The plaintiff in question is the Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment, an organisation to which Sparks Motors unwittingly sold a modified truck, The Salt Lake Tribune reports. That vehicle was sent off to Denver to testing, where it was found to be churning out 36 times more pollution and 21 times more particulate matter than if its pollutions controls hadn’t been tampered with.

The case focused heavily around the removal of devices like diesel particulate filters (DPFs) and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valves. The thick black smoke many Diesel Brothers trucks have been shown to belch out was mentioned in the trial, although the group’s lawyer Cole Cannon insisted, “My clients have always been committed to restoring air quality in Utah”.