Trinity Francis 7 hours ago
News

Collapsed Barn Find Ferrari Collection Goes To Auction

The ultimate barn find of 20 Ferraris dubbed the Lost & Found Collection are headed to auction during Monterey Car Week

A collection of 20 rare Ferraris will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s in Monterey from 17 to 19 August. After spending decades in storage the Lost & Found Collection has emerged as one of the most unusual and unfortunate barn finds. In 2004, the unit these vehicles were stored in collapsed during Hurricane Charley. The building fell on some of the cars and led to broken roofs and windscreens as well as exposing the vehicles to the elements.

The collection was then moved to a warehouse in Indiana where they are being offered from. This remarkable assortment of Ferraris includes period racing veterans, one-off creations and low production examples with matching numbers. Given the unique circumstances and highly sought after models in the collection, several lots are expected to break the seven figure mark. Let’s take a look at the 20 Ferraris in the Lost & Found Collection.

1965 Ferrari 275 GTB/6C Alloy by Scaglietti

Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1978 Ferrari 512 BB Competizione

Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1956 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe Speciale by Pinin Farina

Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1956 Ferrari 410 Superamerica Coupe Series I by Pinin Farina

Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1967 Ferrari 330 GTS by Pininfarina

Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1965 Ferrari 275 GTS by Pininfarina

Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1954 Ferrari 500 Mondial Spider Series I by Pinin Farina

Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1964 Ferrari 250 GT/L Berlinetta Lusso by Scaglietti

Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Berlinetta by Scaglietti

Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Berlinetta by Scaglietti

Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1968 Ferrari Dino 206 GT by Scaglietti

Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1960 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe Series II by Pinin Farina

Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1972 Ferrari 365 GTC/4 by Pininfarina

Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1966 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Series II by Pininfarina

Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1976 Ferrari 308 GTB 'Vetroresina' by Scaglietti

Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1969 Ferrari 365 GT 2+2 by Pininfarina

Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1965 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Series I 'Interim' by Pininfarina

Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1980 Ferrari 512 BB

Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1991 Ferrari Testarossa

Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

1977 Ferrari 400 Automatic

Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
Darin Schnabel ©2023 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's
