Collapsed Barn Find Ferrari Collection Goes To Auction

A collection of 20 rare Ferraris will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s in Monterey from 17 to 19 August. After spending decades in storage the Lost & Found Collection has emerged as one of the most unusual and unfortunate barn finds. In 2004, the unit these vehicles were stored in collapsed during Hurricane Charley. The building fell on some of the cars and led to broken roofs and windscreens as well as exposing the vehicles to the elements.

The collection was then moved to a warehouse in Indiana where they are being offered from. This remarkable assortment of Ferraris includes period racing veterans, one-off creations and low production examples with matching numbers. Given the unique circumstances and highly sought after models in the collection, several lots are expected to break the seven figure mark. Let’s take a look at the 20 Ferraris in the Lost & Found Collection.