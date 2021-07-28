Chevrolet Silverado Gets Intimately Acquainted With The Kerb While Leaving Car Meet

Remember when barely a week would go by without an embarrassing Ford Mustang car meet fail making waves on social media and clocking hundreds of thousands of views? It rarely seems to happen these days, perhaps because most of the owners likely to try a powerslidey exit are all too aware of the ‘curse’ and don’t fancy being the next smashy viral sensation.

Owners of other vehicles are clearly happy to engage in perilous car meet shenanigans, however. Only a few weeks ago we saw a Mercedes C63 AMG driver destroy one corner of his car while doing donuts on a less than ideal surface, while here, we can enjoy the sight of a Chevrolet Silverado slapping a back wheel into the kerb during an ill-advised drift attempt.

This being a pick-up truck with nowt in the back, the rear axle swings around with very little provocation, and it’s perhaps this that caught the driver by surprise. The Silverado came incredibly close to hitting a spectator, who was forced to leap out of the way.