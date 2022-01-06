Chevrolet Monte Carlo's Donk Wheel Makes Bid For Freedom Mid-Doughnut

Showboating for the camera in a public area with a crowd present is a good way to risk embarrassment for the whole Internet’s viewing pleasure. Everyone will be filming, and if anything goes awry, it’ll end up on social media. Normally, however, we associate such fails with crashing, but in this instance, it’s an awkward mechanical failure that has shot one driver to online infamy.

A 1982 Chevrolet Monte Carlo with donk-spec wheels was filmed somewhere in Southern California doing doughnuts in the middle of the road, but unfortunately, the car could only keep this up so long before protesting.