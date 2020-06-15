Chevrolet Has A New 562bhp LS7-Based Crate Engine
The LS427/570 crate uses the legendary 7.0-litre LS7 as a starting point but switches to simpler wet-sump lubrication while increasing the power
We can see why you might want to buy the modern classic that is General Motors’ LS7 as a crate engine. But don’t - Chevrolet has just revealed something even better.
The new and somewhat clunkily-named LS427/570 uses the C6 Corvette Z06’s 7.0-litre, naturally-aspirated whopper as a starting point, but switches to a simpler wet-sump setup. Without the associated pumps, oil lines and external reservoir needed for dry sump, installation becomes a whole lot easier, and the cost goes down.
The LS427 also receives a titanium con-rods, a forged steel crankshaft, CNC-ported cylinder heads, a unique high-lift roller camshaft and bespoke valve springs. The flywheel and the exhaust manifolds, meanwhile, come from the fifth-generation Camaro Z/28.
While the wet-sumped version of the 427 cubic inch V8 won’t have quite as consistent an oil supply when its subjected to very high G-forces, it betters its LS7 predecessor in other areas. Along with the easier installation we’ve already mentioned, it’s also more powerful and torquier. You’re looking at 562bhp (570hp, hence the second part of the name) and 540lb ft of torque, increases of 64bhp and 70lb ft over the production LS7.
The press release doesn’t contain pricing information, although we’ve seen that a Texas-based GM components reseller has it listed as $12,714.70. That’s comfortably less than the LS7 crate engine, which is currently reduced to $14,837 down from $17,337.
So, what would you want to stick an LS427 in?
