Chevrolet Has A New 562bhp LS7-Based Crate Engine

We can see why you might want to buy the modern classic that is General Motors’ LS7 as a crate engine. But don’t - Chevrolet has just revealed something even better.

The new and somewhat clunkily-named LS427/570 uses the C6 Corvette Z06’s 7.0-litre, naturally-aspirated whopper as a starting point, but switches to a simpler wet-sump setup. Without the associated pumps, oil lines and external reservoir needed for dry sump, installation becomes a whole lot easier, and the cost goes down.

The LS427 also receives a titanium con-rods, a forged steel crankshaft, CNC-ported cylinder heads, a unique high-lift roller camshaft and bespoke valve springs. The flywheel and the exhaust manifolds, meanwhile, come from the fifth-generation Camaro Z/28.