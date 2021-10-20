Chevrolet Has A New 10.35L, 1,000bhp N/A Crate Engine

Chevrolet's massive new 'ZZ632/1000' crate motor makes a smidge more power than Dodge's Hellephant and gets there without using forced induction

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The 2021 SEMA show is just around the corner, which means we can expect a tuning arms race of ridiculous proportions from major manufacturers trying to steal the limelight away from aftermarket players. Chevrolet in particular has opened one hell of an opening salvo - a 632 cubic-inch crate engine. For those less familiar with measuring engine capacity the old fashioned way, allow us to save you a Google - that works out a 10.35-litres. The beast of an engine is good for 990bhp (1,004hp) and 876lb ft of torque. This makes it marginally more powerful and slightly less torquey than the mighty Mopar Hellephant, which uses a supercharger to extract its ridiculous figures. Chevrolet’s engine, on the other hand, is naturally aspirated. That being the case, we’ll forgive the ‘ZZ632/1000’ for having a far less catchy name.

Peak power comes in at 6,600rpm, just below the recommended 7,000rpm redline. Peak torque arrives at 5,600 meanwhile, but it’ll be punchy enough without having to rev it anywhere near as high, with a whopping 600lb ft available from just 3,300rpm. The 632 is based on the tough iron block of the smaller but still hilariously large ZZ572 (below) found in the COPO Camaro, with the bore and stroke increased to give the additional displacement. The crankshaft and connecting rods are made from forged steel, while the pistons are forged aluminium. Proudly sitting on top is a lovely CNC-machine inlet manifold.