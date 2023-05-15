Check Out This Bespoke Two-Door Hybrid Jeep Gladiator

The Jeep parts and accessories company Quadratec has partnered with the clean up initiative Tread Lightly! to start cleaning up off-road trails around the country. Built by Unofficial Use Only, the bespoke JTe hybrid started life as a Jeep Wrangler 4Xe Rubicon before being cut up and joined with a Gladiator truck bed.

As part of an initiative to clean up 50 trails in 50 states the JTe has already been put to good use after tackling trash in 14 states. So far, over 39 tons of trash have been removed from off-road trails to raise awareness for outdoor conservation and to protect public lands. The JTe is not only setting an example to be more conscious of the environment and pick up trash, the powertrain was specifically chosen to demonstrate how capable greener off-road vehicles can be.