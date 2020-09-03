or register
Check Out The Nissan Z-Proto's 300ZX-Like Rear

Nissan's Alfonso Albaisa has shared a design sketch of the 400Z-previewing Z-Proto's throwback rear end

Projects with huge meaning do not come every day, on top of that, few projects trigger immediate “slide show” memories like Z. In Tokyo 50 years ago Tai san(Nissan Executive Design Director) saw his first Z and “lights on” wanted to be a car designer. Around the same time but a few thousand miles away a Cuban kid(me😇)in Miami saw his first Z and as well simply “what?WOW”! Tai san later was a designer on the ultra-modern, breathtakingly minimalistic 300ZX, the 2nd clay model I saw on my first trip to design studio in Japan 31 years ago (another huge WHAT?WOW moment). I later found myself working on 350Z, a team dream to find a new language for Z discovering mechanical beauty and road hugging performance posture. More to come but please share and let us know your memorieZ. #nissanz #Powerofz #nissan #datsun240z #nissan350z #nissan300zx #nissan370z #nissannext #fairlady240z

Earlier this week, Nissan confirmed that its ‘Z-Proto’ concept will be revealed on 16 September. This gives the Japanese company precious little time to squeeze in teasers for its 370Z successor, but senior vice president of design Alfonso Albaisa is more than happy to lend a hand, it seems.

On his Instagram account, Albaisa posted a love letter to the Nissan Z car, alongside a design sketch showing the rear end of the latest one. There’s some clear 300ZX influence going on there - just look at those bars that make up the rear light clusters.

We’ve already had a reasonable look at the rear via a teaser video put out by Nissan a few months ago, showing that the silhouette will be closer to that of the 350Z and 370Z. There are also shades of the Datsun 240Z, and what might well be some front light clusters inspired by the original Z car.

As you’ll be used to hearing by now, we’re expecting Nissan’s VR30DDTT 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 to power the car, with an output of around 400bhp. Unlike previous Z cars, the name will likely be based on the output of the car rather than the engine’s displacement, giving it the moniker ‘400Z’.

Speculation surrounding the next Z car - originally rumoured to be a crossover - has been mounting. A 370Z-bodied test mule was spotted at the Nurburgring last year, and more recently, it emerged that Nissan had trademarked a new Z logo.

Although the car we’ll see on the 16th (or the 15th, depending on where you are in the world) is definitely not a production car, it doesn’t look like it’ll be a million miles away from being showroom ready. The one you’ll actually be able to buy may just sneak its reveal in before the end of the year, but if not, we’ll almost certainly see it at some point in 2021.

