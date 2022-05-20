Carlos Sainz Believes Porpoising Could Cause Serious Health Problems For Formula 1 Drivers

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Bouncing, or “porpoising”, has been a dominant point of contention throughout the 2022 Formula 1 season, and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has called for an open debate on the effect the phenomenon has on the health of F1’s drivers. “How much toll should a driver pay for his back and his health in an F1 career with this kind of car philosophy?” the Spanish driver said. “I think we need to open the debate more than anything.”

Porpoising has been a widespread problem across the Formula 1 grid this year and causes the high-speed machines to bounce rapidly due to an increase and sudden decrease in downforce. The phenomenon has arisen due to changes to the sport’s aerodynamics regulations, which were introduced to increase the chances of overtaking and promote close racing. See also: Watch: Cringeworthy Video Of Charles Leclerc Crashing Iconic Lauda Ferrari F1 Car In Monaco “I think the regulations are great. They’re doing exactly what we needed for racing. But do we need to run as stiff for our necks and back as we are having to run lately?” Sainz said. “I’ve done my usual checks on my back, neck tightness, and I see this year I’m tighter everywhere.”