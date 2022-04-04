Car Enthusiast Photos Banned In Front Of Historic D27 Reims-Guex Pitstop

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Photographing your car outside the abandoned pit buildings of the Reims-Gueux street circuit has been a road trip destination for many car enthusiasts and motorsport fans. However, on March 11 2022 a law was passed by the local authorities prohibiting motorists from stopping their vehicles on the D27 road between Reims and Geuex, preventing drivers from pulling up outside the iconic racing location. The Reims circuit pit has been out of action since the early 1970s when the final races took place on the then adjoining racetrack. The building, which is still decorated in its original racing advertisements, features an in-tact timekeeping tower as well as pit boxes for the racecars - making it the perfect destination for keen motoring photographers on a road trip between Spa and Le Mans.

Over the years, efforts have been made to maintain the site and keep its racing heritage intact. However, the location has become increasingly dangerous as tourists flock to the site to share images of their car on social media, while some drivers have even filmed themselves performing high-speed runs on the nearly perfectly straight road that passes it. See also: Buy Your Own Formula 1 Car From Nigel Mansell The ban on stopping vehicles on the road was brought into effect on March 11 by the mayor of the nearby town of Gueux. However, the official Twitter account of the Circuit de Reims-Geuex has confirmed that they are taking action to change the situation. They also confirmed that motorists will still have the opportunity to take photos of their vehicles outside of the Reims Pitstop in organised events supervised by the Circuit de Reims-Geuex organisation.