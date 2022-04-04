or register
Harry Waring profile picture Harry Waring 8 hours ago
News

Car Enthusiast Photos Banned In Front Of Historic D27 Reims-Guex Pitstop

Stopping at the iconic location is now illegal under newly introduced rules

Remind me later
Car Enthusiast Photos Banned In Front Of Historic D27 Reims-Guex Pitstop - News

Photographing your car outside the abandoned pit buildings of the Reims-Gueux street circuit has been a road trip destination for many car enthusiasts and motorsport fans. However, on March 11 2022 a law was passed by the local authorities prohibiting motorists from stopping their vehicles on the D27 road between Reims and Geuex, preventing drivers from pulling up outside the iconic racing location.

The Reims circuit pit has been out of action since the early 1970s when the final races took place on the then adjoining racetrack. The building, which is still decorated in its original racing advertisements, features an in-tact timekeeping tower as well as pit boxes for the racecars - making it the perfect destination for keen motoring photographers on a road trip between Spa and Le Mans.

Car Enthusiast Photos Banned In Front Of Historic D27 Reims-Guex Pitstop - News

Over the years, efforts have been made to maintain the site and keep its racing heritage intact. However, the location has become increasingly dangerous as tourists flock to the site to share images of their car on social media, while some drivers have even filmed themselves performing high-speed runs on the nearly perfectly straight road that passes it.

See also: Buy Your Own Formula 1 Car From Nigel Mansell

The ban on stopping vehicles on the road was brought into effect on March 11 by the mayor of the nearby town of Gueux. However, the official Twitter account of the Circuit de Reims-Geuex has confirmed that they are taking action to change the situation. They also confirmed that motorists will still have the opportunity to take photos of their vehicles outside of the Reims Pitstop in organised events supervised by the Circuit de Reims-Geuex organisation.

Car Enthusiast Photos Banned In Front Of Historic D27 Reims-Guex Pitstop - News

So, did you manage to snap a photograph of your car in front of the Reims circuit pit? And do you think this is the right move for the local area? Or is this the wrong decision? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

0 comments

Recommended News World’s Craziest Police Cars: Meet The W Motors Giath Smart Patrol Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News In China You Can Now Buy A Long Wheelbase BMW X5 News The New Saloon-Only Honda Civic Si Arrives With Type R Stuff And 197bhp News The Polestar 2 Now Has 469bhp Thanks To An Over-The-Air Software Update News You Have Just Two More Years To Buy A Dodge Hellcat News Your Move, BMW: New Voyah Dreamer EV Gets A Whopping Chrome Grille News The 523bhp Maserati Grecale Looks Like An Evil Ford Puma News You Need To See This Drone Footage Of Tesla’s New Berlin Gigafactory News The Apocalypse Hellfire 6x6 Is The Ultimate Jeep For Every Disaster Zone

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or