Can Slick Tyres Make A Road Car Significantly Faster On Track?

For purpose-built racing cars in dry conditions, the slick tyre is king. If the weather’s playing ball, you want the best contact patch possible, so getting rid of the tread entirely is the way to go. But what about a reasonably ordinary road car that hasn’t been designed with such boots in mind? Will a set of slick tyres really make that much difference over a road-legal semi-slick?

Thanks to Jonathan Benson of Tyre reviews, we have our answer. Using a Hyundai i30 N Fastback at Pirelli’s Tazio Nuvolari test track in Italy, Benson tried out a quartet of tyres. First up was a standard P Zero PZ4 ‘ultra ultra high performance’ tyre designed to be good in both wet and dry conditions, followed by a more dry-focused Trofeo R. Then, he sampled two different sets of slicks using the same compounds but different constructions.

The first is a 235mm wide tyre usually found on the front of a Ferrari Challenge car, and the second is a 245mm-wide hoop used by vehicles in the various TCR series around the world.