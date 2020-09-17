Brembo Has Made Brake Discs With A Super-Shiny Mirror Finish

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Ever wanted a set of brake discs so shiny you can see your reflection in them? Probably not, we’re guessing, but Brembo’s latest rotors don’t have a mirror-like finish just so you can check the condition of your hair after a spirited drive. The new ‘Greentive’ (an awkward portmanteau of ‘green’ and ‘innovative’) discs are coated in something called High-Velocity-Oxy-Fuel (HVOF), giving a mirror-like finish which “exudes elegance and personality,” Brembo says. But more importantly, there are practical benefits.

Like Porsche's PSCB rotors, Brembo's HVOF-coated discs have a mirror-like finish

The HVOF stuff is made from tungsten carbide, a blend of tungsten and carbon atoms that gives high strength and a high melting point. Its use means slower wear for the rotor and a reduction in brake dust. The surface is more resistant to corrosion, which is handy for electric vehicles, where the braking effect of motors means the physical stoppers aren’t used as much. Greentive discs also get a snazzy little Brembo logo on the braking surface which acts as a wear indicator.