or register
Harry Waring profile picture Harry Waring 8 hours ago
News

Brake Failure Could Affect Nearly Every US Ferrari Made Since 2005

A potentially faulty brake fluid reservoir cap has forced the Italian supercar maker to recall nearly 24,000 cars

Remind me later
Ferrari - Brake Failure Could Affect Nearly Every US Ferrari Made Since 2005 - News

Brake failure is the last thing you want in a Ferrari capable of driving at nearly 200mph, but a recall filing made by America’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) states that 23,555 models built by the Modena-based firm could be suffering from potentially catastrophic brake issues. That’s nearly every single Ferrari made for the US since 2005.

The problem stems from a potentially faulty brake fluid reservoir cap that may not vent pressure properly, which could cause a vacuum in the reservoir and a subsequent leakage of brake fluid. If too much brake fluid leaks from the reservoir, these Ferraris’ brake systems could totally fail, so it’s clear to see why the Italian supercars are being recalled.

Ferrari - Brake Failure Could Affect Nearly Every US Ferrari Made Since 2005 - News

Ferrari’s accountants will be pleased to know that the fix is relatively straightforward: the Italian firm will fit a new brake fluid reservoir cap and install an ECU update that prompts a message in the gauge cluster alerting the driver of dangerously low brake fluid levels.

The NHTSA’s list of recalls includes recently made Ferrari models such as the Roma, SF90, 488 Pista and the LaFerrari, as well models stretching back as far as the 2005 F430. US owners of cars bearing the prancing horse badge can check if their car is potentially affected by running their vehicle’s VIN through the NHTSA recall checker.

Ferrari - Brake Failure Could Affect Nearly Every US Ferrari Made Since 2005 - News

Ferrari believes that just one percent of the nearly 24,000 vehicles potentially affected are actually at risk, but the issue still needs to be addressed. In the meantime, Ferrari suggests that any models showing a low brake fluid warning pull over immediately and have their supercar towed to a local dealer. Sounds like any American Ferrari road trips might have to wait.

Next up, Czech Police Seize Ferrari 458 Italia, Turn It Into Cop Car

More Ferrari posts

0 comments

Recommended News The Tiny Citroen Ami Is Now On Sale And It Costs Just £20 A Month Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Watch A Mazda MX-5 Driver Charge Through A Snowstorm With The Top Down News Manual Toyota GR Supra Is Coming: Brand Gives In To The Fans News Watch A Tesla Model Y Crash Into A $3.5M Private Jet, Possibly In Summon Mode News Armoured Aston Martin Vantage Can Stop A Bullet So You’re Free To Die Another Day News Latest Gran Turismo 7 Update Adds Nissan Skyline Super Silhouette News Watch: The McMurtry Speirling Thunders Through Goodwood FoS, Smashing Hillclimb Record News You Can Order Your Own 1000bhp Nissan GT-R-Engined Navara-R Pickup News Seized Car Auction Features Pristine Toyota Supras, E46 BMW M3s And JDM Classics

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or