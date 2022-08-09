Brake Failure Could Affect Nearly Every US Ferrari Made Since 2005

Brake failure is the last thing you want in a Ferrari capable of driving at nearly 200mph, but a recall filing made by America’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) states that 23,555 models built by the Modena-based firm could be suffering from potentially catastrophic brake issues. That’s nearly every single Ferrari made for the US since 2005.

The problem stems from a potentially faulty brake fluid reservoir cap that may not vent pressure properly, which could cause a vacuum in the reservoir and a subsequent leakage of brake fluid. If too much brake fluid leaks from the reservoir, these Ferraris’ brake systems could totally fail, so it’s clear to see why the Italian supercars are being recalled.