Brake Failure Could Affect Nearly Every US Ferrari Made Since 2005
A potentially faulty brake fluid reservoir cap has forced the Italian supercar maker to recall nearly 24,000 cars
Brake failure is the last thing you want in a Ferrari capable of driving at nearly 200mph, but a recall filing made by America’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) states that 23,555 models built by the Modena-based firm could be suffering from potentially catastrophic brake issues. That’s nearly every single Ferrari made for the US since 2005.
The problem stems from a potentially faulty brake fluid reservoir cap that may not vent pressure properly, which could cause a vacuum in the reservoir and a subsequent leakage of brake fluid. If too much brake fluid leaks from the reservoir, these Ferraris’ brake systems could totally fail, so it’s clear to see why the Italian supercars are being recalled.
Ferrari’s accountants will be pleased to know that the fix is relatively straightforward: the Italian firm will fit a new brake fluid reservoir cap and install an ECU update that prompts a message in the gauge cluster alerting the driver of dangerously low brake fluid levels.
The NHTSA’s list of recalls includes recently made Ferrari models such as the Roma, SF90, 488 Pista and the LaFerrari, as well models stretching back as far as the 2005 F430. US owners of cars bearing the prancing horse badge can check if their car is potentially affected by running their vehicle’s VIN through the NHTSA recall checker.
Ferrari believes that just one percent of the nearly 24,000 vehicles potentially affected are actually at risk, but the issue still needs to be addressed. In the meantime, Ferrari suggests that any models showing a low brake fluid warning pull over immediately and have their supercar towed to a local dealer. Sounds like any American Ferrari road trips might have to wait.
