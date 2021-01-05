BMW Used Lamborghini V10 Noise For M2 Marketing Video, Then Deleted It

In what should have been a neat little video to usher in the new year, BMW USA’s official Instagram page depicted an M2 Competition sliding around while the date on its onboard clock changed from 2020 to 2021. The only problem was the noise in the background, which definitely wasn’t a turbocharged inline-six.

The badly dubbed sound was that of a V10, most likely Lamborghini’s 5.2. Later it’s from something else which we can’t quite pin down. And while you might argue the average punter wouldn’t know/care, BMW USA must have been keen to avoid ridicule, as the video has since been deleted. Not before several people saved it for posterity, of course.