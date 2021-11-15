BMW And Audi Reportedly Battling Over McLaren Purchase

Two of the German 'big three' luxury brands are after McLaren, according to new reports

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Two of the ‘big three’ premium German car brands is reportedly each after McLaren, but potentially not the same bits. According to a new report in Car Magazine, BMW is mostly interested in the ‘McLaren Automotive’ supercar business, whereas Audi is after both that and the F1 side of the equation. Either one of these scenarios would give a conclusion to one of the two most notable ‘will they/won’t they’ sagas in the motoring industry - BMW making a supercar, and VW Group entering F1.

As it stands, a long-awaited BMW supercar seems all-but impossible given how much it’d cost the company to develop. With McLaren on board, however, such a thing becomes far easier. Woking has both a new carbon fibre platform and a fresh hybrid V6 engine in its Artura, providing myriad supercar possibilities for BMW. It’d be a neat combining of forces considering the last time these names came together was for the S70/2 V12-powered McLaren F1. Car says it’s “not clear” is BMW will also attempt to nab the McLaren Racing Limited, the F1 team that sits under the ‘McLaren Group’ banner alongside the road car business. The German company exited the sport in 2009, and with plans to return to endurance racing via the new LMDh rules on the horizon, engaging in top tier single-seater racing at the same time might not seem so palatable.

VW Group has two brands prepping LMDh cars - Audi and Porsche - but it’s a far larger company. Not to mention one that’s been mulling over an F1 entry for years - McLaren Racing would give it a turnkey, championship-winning outfit that looks on its way to recapturing past glories. To purchase both the F1 and road car parts of the business, Audi would need to pay around £1 billion. The third pillar of McLaren Group, McLaren Applied, is not mentioned in Car’s report. Jörg Astalosch, ex-Ital Design boss and once a confidant of Ferdinand Piech, is said to be chief liaison officer for the talks.