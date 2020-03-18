or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 2 hours ago 5
News

BMW 4-Series Prototype Spotted With Its Massive Grille Uncovered

Just in case you needed more confirmation that it's definitely happening, a 4-series test mule has been spied wearing a barely altered Concept 4 grille

Remind me later
BMW - BMW 4-Series Prototype Spotted With Its Massive Grille Uncovered - News

If even amidst the leaked photos, the early spy shots and BMW’s assurances that the controversial Concept 4 was 90 per cent production-ready, you’ve been in denial, there can no longer be any doubt. The next 4-series will be getting a huge set of kidney grilles whether you like it or not, as confirmed by this latest set of pictures.

Splitting with BMW convention, though, it’s more a grille singular, with the two sides joined in the middle. This “expressive face,” as BMW has referred to it in the past, also appeared on the recent Concept i4, and it’ll be used for the production version of that vehicle too.

Great. Can we zoom back out now, please?
Great. Can we zoom back out now, please?

The test mule you see here was photographed in Munich near BMW’s HQ, wearing a lot less camouflage than the last prototype we studied. Along with the uncovered grille, the 4-series is also clearly displaying other elements of its front end including lower intakes and some prominent brake ducts. But you’re not looking at those, are you?

The rear end of the next BMW 4-series will be much less controversial
The rear end of the next BMW 4-series will be much less controversial

The engine line-up isn’t hard to predict - it’ll be largely carried over from the current ‘G20’ 3-series, to which the 4er will be (styling aside) closely related. Expect a range of inline-four petrol and diesel engines to appear, with a six-cylinder M440i sitting at the top of the 4-series tree. For anyone wanting to go further, there will also be an S58-engined M4, and yes, it’ll have the same big face as the regular 4er. Mirroring the new X3 M, it’ll likely be available in a single-turbo base version, with a Competition variant given a 503bhp, twin-turbo six.

The BMW 4-series' new grille design is reminiscent of Kia's 'tiger nose'
The BMW 4-series' new grille design is reminiscent of Kia's 'tiger nose'

The 4-series will be revealed in full around late summer or early Autumn, with the M4 keeping us waiting until 2021. It’ll probably be beaten to the punch by the M3, which we’re hoping to see before the year is out.

More BMW posts

5 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The McLaren 620R Is Road-Legal GT4 Racing Car News The Production-Previewing VW ID Space Vizzion Is A Fast EV Wagon News A New Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Is Coming News Next-Gen Nissan 370Z Will Have Manual Gearbox And Retro Z Design News A Four-Cylinder Toyota GR Supra Is Heading To The USA News The Subaru Levorg STI Sport Prototype Is A Delicious Piece Of Forbidden Fruit News Here's How BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe Looks Coated In M Performance Parts News This Is The Swoopy, Model S-Rivalling Audi E-Tron GT

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or