BMW 4-Series Prototype Spotted With Its Massive Grille Uncovered

If even amidst the leaked photos, the early spy shots and BMW’s assurances that the controversial Concept 4 was 90 per cent production-ready, you’ve been in denial, there can no longer be any doubt. The next 4-series will be getting a huge set of kidney grilles whether you like it or not, as confirmed by this latest set of pictures.

Splitting with BMW convention, though, it’s more a grille singular, with the two sides joined in the middle. This “expressive face,” as BMW has referred to it in the past, also appeared on the recent Concept i4, and it’ll be used for the production version of that vehicle too.