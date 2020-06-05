Bentley Will Cut Around A Quarter Of Its Workforce

It’s been a tough week for Britain’s luxury car makers this week. Following Aston Martin’s announcement of cost-cutting plans that could see 500 jobs go, Bentley has detailed its ‘Beyond100’ strategy, which will involve the company contacting its 4200 workers with voluntary redundancy offers.

The intention is for the workforce to be cut by 1000, and Bentley has said that it can’t rule out the use of compulsory redundancies to hit the target. A “comprehensive review of its cost and investment structure” was already in the pipeline before Covid-19 caused a massive drop in sales and revenue, with the economic fallout acting as a “hastener” for the restructure.

Various measures have already been implemented to trim costs, with recruitment and pay freezes, plus a furlough of 66 per cent of the company at the peak of the virus’ impact. Production was able to restart early in May with various new safety measures in place, however.