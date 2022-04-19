Be Seen In The Ferrari 296 GTS Spider

After teasers appeared on social media last week, the Ferrari 296 GTS spider has finally dropped. Along with the intoxicating levels of power offered by the V6 hybrid powertrain, the spider variant gets a drop-top to heighten the buzz even further, if you can afford around £250,000 ($325,275).

While it may not come with the V12 or even V8 layout historically synonymous with the Prancing Horse badge, the Ferrari 296 GTS’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 alone produces around 659bhp. Not bad, and it’s also paired with an electric motor for a total output of 819bhp and 740Nm. It can get from 0-62mph in 2.9 seconds and hit 205mph - matching the coupe.

There’s also the small matter of a short electric-only range of just under 16 miles, which is handy when you want to roll silently to the shops from the marina in your over-a-quarter-of-a-million pound supercar.