Bask In The Nostalgia Of The Nogaro Blue Audi RS6 Tribute Edition

The US-only Tribute Edition features the same Nogaro Blue hue of the RS6's ancestor - the legendary RS2

Since the Audi RS6 hasn’t ever been available across the pond, the US arrival of the C8 stonkingly version is something that needs to be celebrated. And it’s hard to fault what Audi has come up with - the RS6 Tribute Edition. RS aficionados will only need the briefest of glances to recognise what this is a tribute for. Yep, it’s an RS6 doing its best RS2 impression, daubed in the Nogaro Blue paintwork Audi’s original rocketship wagon famously wore.

Like the RS2 it also sits on five-spoke silver wheels with red-painted calipers clearly visible underneath, although the rims here are a little bigger than the 17-inch Cup wheels used on that car - the RS6 rolls on vast 22s. To go with the paint, there are black accents for the grille, the edges of the side skirts, the rear diffuser and the roof rails. Inside you’ll find twill carbon inlays, Valcona S Sport seats with Denim blue stitching, RS floor mats and additional leather trim on the dashboard.

It’s fitted as standard with the Driver Assistance Package, side assist, and the Executive package, which includes - among other things - a Bang & Olufsen sound system, soft-close doors and a head-up display. Nothing has changed under the bonnet, but with 592bhp from a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 making for a 0-60mph time of 3.5 seconds, the RS6’s powertrain doesn’t exactly leave you wanting.