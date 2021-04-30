Witness The Confusion Caused By This American Town's First Roundabout

Although the roundabout is still a thing in the USA, they’re not at all common. There are around 7000 across the whole country, which is nothing for a road network of that size - on our tiny British Isles, there are 25,000. They’re a part of daily driving life here, but in the US, many road users might happily drive around for years without ever encountering a roundabout.

That’s probably why Rowan County’s first-ever roundabout seems to have caused an incredible amount of confusion. Originally posted in the ‘IdiotsInCars’ Subreddit, the drone footage above shows numerous examples of drivers getting it very, very wrong. Thankfully there are no crashy consequences.

Drivers approaching on the wrong side of the road seems to be a common theme, and we can see cars going around in both clockwise and anti-clockwise directions. It’s a bit of a mess, on the whole.