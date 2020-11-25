Audi TT S Gets More Power And 'Competition Plus' Trim

Audi has revealed a slightly more powerful version of the TT and two new trim lines, although they're only confirmed for Germany thus far

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

We have a bit of a soft spot for the Audi TT. It manages to rise above its humble underpinnings to become something quite special, particularly in TT S form. We’ll be sad when it dies off to be reborn as an electric crossover, but thankfully, there’s still plenty of time to get one before then. The TT S just got a little sweeter too, thanks to the introduction of a more powerful engine. The EA888 now makes 316bhp, as it does in the new VW Golf R, up from 306. The 0-62mph time remains the same at 4.5 seconds, and the 155mph electronically-limited top speed is unchanged.

To go with the power uplift, there’s also a new trim line. It’s called ‘Competition Plus’, and it features gloss black 20-inch wheels, a fixed rear wing, and Audi rings decals applied to the car’s flanks. You can have one in either Chronos Grey, Glacier White, Tango Red or Turbo Blue. The cabin meanwhile gets exclusive Nappa leather trim with either red or blue contrast trim, with the Slate Grey or Turbo Blue finishes available for the centre console and seat shells. You also get a choice of either grey or red for the 12 o’clock marker on the steering wheel.

If you’d prefer, there’s also a new ‘Bronze Selection’ package available on all models. As the name implies, it’s all about bronze stuff, with the 20-inch wheels, four rings decals and various interior parts all given a snazzy bronze finish. You get an expanded leather package, LED headlights and a B&O sound system fitted as standard.