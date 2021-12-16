Audi Preparing A More Focused R8 To Say Farewell To The Iconic V10

With the end of its V10 nigh, Audi is developing a track-focused R8 for one last dance against the Porsche 911 GT3

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The Audi R8 was first released into the wild in 2006, and in that time, it’s grown to become a mature, semi-affordable supercar that continues to offer plenty of thrills. The current second-generation R8 is a solid piece of machinery, combining performance with useability brilliantly. But one thing that continues to be noticeably absent from its CV is the fact there hasn’t been a hardcore track-focused version. Yet.

The Huracan evolved into the Performante and then the even more savage STO, the Mclaren 720S morphed into the 765LT, and Porsche was making GT3 911s years before the R8 was even a thing. It just begs the question: where is Audi’s equivalent? Well, it’s here. Nearly. With Audi confirming that the third-generation R8 will fully embrace the electric revolution, the development a Performante-like send-off for the second-generation was disclosed at the launch event of the all-new R8 Performance RWD.

When quizzed about a potential hardcore R8 by Top Gear Magazine, Audi’s RS Division Boss, Sebastian Grams, said the following: “There will definitely be more cars to come on this generation of R8 platform. As you can see from the R8 with rear-wheel drive, we are trying to bring ‘fun-to-drive’ to the front of what we do. “What we are doing is trying to make the most out of the car’s life cycle. At the moment people are enjoying the R8 and we have a lot of sales. But I can tell you we have enough ideas for the future.”

According to Top Gear, company insiders are dropping hints about a revival of the R8 GT (pictured above and below). The GT was arguably the ultimate version of the first-gen R8 V10, limited to just 333 units. When compared to the standard car, notable changes on the GT included a 30bhp top up, a 100kg weight loss, and a fixed rear wing accompanying a set of front canards to aid aerodynamics.