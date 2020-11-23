Aston Martin Is Selling A Collection Of Three New/Old Racers, Because Rich People

The Vantage Legacy Collection groups together three brand new versions of Aston's retired a racer - the GT4, V12 GT3 and the GTE

The first-generation line of Aston Martin Vantage racing cars has been consigned to the history books. And yet, the British company is now offering a chance to buy not one but three examples of its retired racer. The catch is you have to buy all three in one hit as part of the ‘Vantage Legacy Collection’. No price has been given, but since we’re talking about a trio of cars built on brand new chassis long after regular production stopped, the price will surely run into many millions. So what is the average staggeringly rich car collector getting for his seven or possibly eight-figure sum?

The easiest-going member of the trio is the Vantage GT4, packing a 4.7-litre naturally-aspirated V8 which will sound the business thanks to a straight-through exhaust and a fully-stripped interior. It’s also fitted with a 115-litre, FIA-approved bag-type fuel tank, which will be handy if sir or madam would like to partake in some endurance racing. This is the first competition car Aston made using its VH architecture, making its racing debut in 2009. It was in production for nearly 10 years, during which time 107 were built. The car you see here is the 108th, and it’ll be in good company - with a reputation for being robust and a lot less complicated than some more recent GT4 cars, a good chunk are still competing in 2020.

Three years later, Aston Martin revealed the V12 Vantage GT3, which remains one of the best-sounding racing cars of the last decade. It won the outright British GT championship titles in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2018, with age seemingly failing to dent its competitiveness. In seven years, 46 were built. Unlike the GT4 car, the 600bhp GT3 gets a full assortment of carbon fibre body panels, plus a mostly carbon aero package including a much larger rear wing. There’s a bigger fuel tank (125 litres) than the GT4’s, plus beefier brakes and more levels of suspension adjustment. Aston also repositioned the 6.0-litre engine relative to the production version to aid weight distribution.

The jewel in the Legacy crown is the Vantage GTE. A full Aston Martin Racing works effort as opposed to a customer car like the other two, it indirectly succeeded the troubled AMR-One LMP1 machine. Aston had much more success in the GTE-Pro and GTE-Am categories with the Vantage, notching up seven titles and a pair of class victories at Le Mans. Only six GTEs were made, making this - of course - chassis number 007. Powered by a 500bhp dry-sumped N/A V8, its siblings were responsible for making some of the best noises at Le Mans until being replaced with the considerably less tuneful AMG twin-turbo model currently fielded. The Legacy Collection GTE is fitted with the redeveloped aero package introduced in 2016 in accordance with shifting FIA WEC regulations.