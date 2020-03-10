Another MkIV Toyota Supra Has Sold For Well Over $100k

A low-mileage Supra fetched over £100,000 at the RM Sotheby's Amelia Island sale, although that's not the most ridiculous sum achieved by an A80 at auction

The 1993 A80 Toyota Supra you see here is surely one of the best surviving examples worldwide. It’s a manual (although auto Supras aren’t as bad as you might think), it’s completely unmodified, and has covered just 9897 miles during its time on Planet Earth. And yet, the $137,200 (£105,000) it fetched at RM Sotheby’s recent Amelia Island still makes us want to blurt out something along the lines of “what the flip,” only with the last word swapped for something else.

We have been here before, though - a 1994 A80 went for $121,000 via Bring a Trailer not so long ago. At the very least, this latest headline-grabbing Supra auction isn’t the most preposterous we’ve witnessed - don’t forget about the 1994 Supra that fetched $173,600 about this time last year at another RM Sotheby’s sale. The more modest price (in relative terms, at least) this latest Supra auction finished on is welcome to see, but it’s unlikely to mean values will drop to a non-silly level any time soon. Not when you have other modern classics like an E30 BMW 325i Sport going for £51,000, at any rate.