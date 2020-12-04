Another Member Of The Public Has Accidentally Driven Onto Interlagos Circuit

When a driver is on their way onto a live track, their main concern will be how to merge onto the circuit safely. What they’re probably not expecting is to come round the corner of the pit exit and be presented with a small crossover doing an awkward 10-point turn.

And yet that’s what users Sao Paulo’s Interlagos Circuit had to contend with recently. One driver had to stop when presented with a Mercedes GLA blocking the pit exit, attempting to turn around while clearly in a panic. In the footage above, we also see another driver lock up while attempting to avoid a collision with the errant Merc.

Judging by the difference between the two cars that were actually supposed to be there, we might be looking at a track day or test day rather than an officially sanctioned motorsport event. This would make the incident slightly more excusable, if it wasn’t for the fact something similar happened a few weeks ago at the Brazilian Grand Prix Venue during a Copa Mercedes race.