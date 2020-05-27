Angry Neighbours Fill Mustang’s Loud Exhaust With Expanding Foam

As much fun as a loud exhaust can be for a driver, some neighbours just don’t like them. They really, really don’t like them, to the point where as well as a nasty note on the windscreen they actually fill the exhaust with expanding foam.

The damage could be pretty extensive if the sooty coating inside the muffler doesn’t stop the foam taking a hold of the metal. But in this case terminal damage looks to be exactly what the offender(s) meant to cause. Once you’re over the surprise and shock, you read the note and recognise what a douche the person must be.