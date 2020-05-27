or register
Angry Neighbours Fill Mustang’s Loud Exhaust With Expanding Foam

Some neighbours really don’t appreciate loud exhausts, as the deliberate damage done to one unlucky guy’s Ford Mustang shows…

As much fun as a loud exhaust can be for a driver, some neighbours just don’t like them. They really, really don’t like them, to the point where as well as a nasty note on the windscreen they actually fill the exhaust with expanding foam.

The damage could be pretty extensive if the sooty coating inside the muffler doesn’t stop the foam taking a hold of the metal. But in this case terminal damage looks to be exactly what the offender(s) meant to cause. Once you’re over the surprise and shock, you read the note and recognise what a douche the person must be.

Pictures: Aaron Robinson/Facebook
American Ford Mustang owner Aaron Robinson discovered the bitter vandalism to his Borla pipes a week ago, posting pictures to Facebook from where the post went mildly viral. The note reads:

“I finally found you! You want our attention[?]. You don’t want our attention. You have 14 days to fix the mufflers or put the stock [ones] back on. DON’T egg us on, you will only regret it. We encourage you to call the police, install video, nothing will work. Middletown Police is 513-424-7700. Fix your muffler!”

This is pretty disgraceful behaviour over something that simply places a bit more noise into your life for a few seconds. It seems outrageously pathetic to overreact to this extent, unless there’s some antisocial driving we don’t know about.

In his Facebook post, Robinson states he would have changed the muffler back to standard if the neighbours had only asked. Instead, though, they chose to attack his car. Our minds are pretty much exploding.

