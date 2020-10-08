An Audi 'RS E-Tron GT' Has Already Been Confirmed

Audi has gone on record about an RS version of the incoming E-Tron GT, which is sure to have an absurd power figure

Judging by what it’s like to ride in, the Audi E-Tron GT will not leave you wanting for performance. The close-to-production concept E-Tron GT develops 582bhp from its twin-motor setup, so that’s what we’re expecting from the car. You’d think this wouldn’t leave a whole lot of room for a more potent version, yet Audi has already confirmed it’ll build an ‘RS E-Tron GT’. And unlike other RS models, there’ll be no waiting around for it to be launched - it’ll go on sale at the mid-point of 2020.

It’ll receive a visual makeover to ensure it stands out alongside the regular GT, which will likely involve flared wheel arches, a more aggressive grille treatment, and additional vents to help keep the electric powertrain cool. Speaking of, we suspect the first-ever plug-in RS will use either the Turbo or Turbo S-spec running gear of its Porsche Taycan platform-mate. So, it should be good for 671bhp or 751bhp.