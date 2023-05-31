Alpine Teases 2024 Hypercar Ahead Of Reveal At Le Mans
It's already been a huge year for Alpine and now it's set to reveal another new model to increase its motorsports presence.
Continuing Alpine’s ambition to dominate in motorsports, the Centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans is the perfect stage to reveal its new hypercar. Designed for entry into the LMP2 category, the hypercar is destined to start its competitive endurance racing career in 2024. At this year’s event, the car will be unveiled, 9 June, at the new Alpine Paddock center.
The finer details of the hypercar such as power and engine specifications have yet to be announced but if Alpine’s other concepts are anything to go off, the design will certainly be eye-catching. Along with the future racing concept, some of Alpine’s other models and concepts will be in attendance over the Le Mans weekend.
The Alpenglow concept was revealed at the Paris Motor Show in October and will be displayed in the Hydrogen Village with the Automobile Club de l’Ouest. Its futuristic design is mirrored by an advanced propulsion system that experiments with hydrogen technology. Alpenglow features a hydrogen-powered internal combustion engine and two 700-bar cylindrical hydrogen tanks on either side of the vehicle.
Elsewhere in motorsports, Alpine’s A110 is tackling the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb at the end of June. Continuing to tie into the racing theme and paying tribute to the epic endurance event, the Le Mans Circuit will host an action reveal of the limited edition A110 R Le Mans on 7 June.
Alpine’s electric hot hatch show car will also be on public display at the event. Announced at the start of May, the A290_β sets the tone for the brand’s future electric lineup. As the first of Alpine’s three electric cars in its ‘Dream Garage’ and, of course, inspired by rallying, production is due to start in 2024.
