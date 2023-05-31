Alpine Teases 2024 Hypercar Ahead Of Reveal At Le Mans

Continuing Alpine’s ambition to dominate in motorsports, the Centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans is the perfect stage to reveal its new hypercar. Designed for entry into the LMP2 category, the hypercar is destined to start its competitive endurance racing career in 2024. At this year’s event, the car will be unveiled, 9 June, at the new Alpine Paddock center.

The finer details of the hypercar such as power and engine specifications have yet to be announced but if Alpine’s other concepts are anything to go off, the design will certainly be eye-catching. Along with the future racing concept, some of Alpine’s other models and concepts will be in attendance over the Le Mans weekend.