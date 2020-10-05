or register
'All-New' Subaru BRZ Confirmed For Autumn Reveal

Subaru USA has said that a new BRZ is coming "this fall," and brought a camouflaged prototype to the Subiefest event

In a year of unpleasant surprises, here’s a more welcome one: the 2022 Subaru BRZ is set to be revealed very soon. Subaru USA confirmed that the world premiere of the “all-new” sports car will be “this Fall” (or autumn, for those of us on the other side of the pond), which means it’ll happen any time from now up until the beginning of December. As seen in the teaser above, the car has pinched the 10-spoke, 18-inch alloy wheels used by the Toyota GR Yaris.

Those attending the Californian branch of the 2020 Subiefest Charity Drive also got to see a camouflaged prototype, an image of which has emerged on Instagram (as spotted by Motor1). Like the BRZ test mule spotted a few weeks prior, though, its silhouette looks to be identical to the current car’s. Which leads us to wonder - just how “all-new” will it be?

The BRZ plus the jointly-developed Toyota GT86 have been in production since 2012, so a replacement is due, but we may instead be getting a heavily updated version of the sports car. The new version of the latter is reportedly going into production next summer as the ‘GR86‘, with the old 2.0-litre, naturally-aspirated flat-four making way for a turbocharged unit.

This is expected to be another boxer engine - the 2.4-litre ‘FA24’, which develops a handy 256bhp in the Subaru Ascent. There have been conflicting reports suggesting both the BRZ and the GT86 will instead use an N/A version of that unit, developing somewhere around 217bhp.

While it’d be a shame for the BRZ/GT86 cousins to miss out on the turbocharger the Internet has been screaming for since the launch of the cars, this eschewing of forced induction will give the cars a USP shared with few other contemporary models. Plus, the less complicated under-bonnet layout should keep the costs down, ensuring the sports cars are as affordable as the outgoing versions.

Either way, we shouldn’t have to wait too long before finding out what’s going on under the bonnets of these cars.

