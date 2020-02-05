Abt Has Already Tuned The C8 Audi RS6 To 700bhp

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Abt Sportsline does not like to hang about when there’s a fresh, hot Audi to fiddle with, it seems. Despite only just being launched to media late last year, the new RS6 has already been on the receiving end of some tweaks from the German outfit. The company’s CEO Hans-Jürgen Abt says that the RS6 “provides an exemplary platform with all of the prerequisites for an Abt Power Performance Upgrade,” and as such, he had no qualms increasing the 4.0-litre twin-turbo’s output from 592bhp to 690bhp. That works out at a nice, round 700hp.

The one and only modification necessary to raise the power to that figure - and the torque from 590lb ft to 649 - is an Abt Engine Control module. With the increase in output made possible by the device, the RS6’s 0-62mph time is cut by three tenths to 3.3 seconds. That’s faster than an Audi R8 if you’d appreciate some context. Due to its delightfully excessive box arches, the RS6 doesn’t exactly need any help looking butch, although we’re sure Abt will have some bodywork additions further down the line.