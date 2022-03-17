Abandoned Spanish BMW Dealership Filled With Motoring Icons

This abandoned car dealership is full of cars waiting to be restored to their former glory, could you give them new life?

An urban exploration video has surfaced showing abandoned retro cars discovered in a disused car dealership in Spain. Most of the classic cars are BMWs from around 30 years ago, but there’s also a few relics to get Alfa Romeo and Lancia fans hot under the collar. Some of the forgotten examples include a bird-poop-covered E34 BMW 5-series Touring (heart-breaking stuff) as well as an interesting rotary-engined NSU Ro 80 harking back to the days before Audi was fully-formed. There’s also a worse-for-wear E28 BMW M5 spotted lurking behind a load of cardboard boxes in the clip uploaded by Youtube channel M539 Restorations.

It’s hard to see such a legendary model having sat neglected for so many years. The E28 is the original BMW M5 – a car that paved the way for all the super saloons you see on the market today – and it’s the epitome of 80s cool. With an M88 straight-six (the same engine used in the BMW M1 supercar) the M5 has 278bhp – more than a Ferrari 328 of the time. Unfortunately the particular example in the video is filthy, forgotten and has clearly sustained a little crash damage. A slight dent would be an understatement, as the entire B pillar and driver’s side doors have caved in as a result of the accident, and there’s some light damage to the front of the car. After the explorers wipe away the dust on the windscreen, the tax sticker reveals the car has been sitting since about 2000.

The video, which is around an hour and ten minutes long, is full of other major nostalgia-inducing cars with similarly tragic stories. One of these is an E30 BMW M3 which, after being sent in for an engine replacement, was left in the workshop after its owner sadly passed away. Other cars discovered in the workshop include a Lancia Gamma, Alfa Romeo GTV6, SEAT 131, Citroen Mehari and, strangely, a 90s Chrysler LeBaron (not such a common sight in Europe.)

It’s not the first time we’ve covered an abandoned car dealership. A few years ago this dealership full of super low-mileage Subaru Imprezas on the island of Malta came to light, as well as a whole bunch of unregistered E34 BMW 5-series) that were uncovered in a Bulgarian warehouse. During our urban exploration video with ‘The Bearded Explorer’ we discovered a secret car collection in the woods in the north of England.