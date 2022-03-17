or register
Charlie Harvey profile picture Charlie Harvey 4 hours ago
News

Abandoned Spanish BMW Dealership Filled With Motoring Icons

This abandoned car dealership is full of cars waiting to be restored to their former glory, could you give them new life?

Remind me later
YouTube/M539Restorations

An urban exploration video has surfaced showing abandoned retro cars discovered in a disused car dealership in Spain. Most of the classic cars are BMWs from around 30 years ago, but there’s also a few relics to get Alfa Romeo and Lancia fans hot under the collar.

Some of the forgotten examples include a bird-poop-covered E34 BMW 5-series Touring (heart-breaking stuff) as well as an interesting rotary-engined NSU Ro 80 harking back to the days before Audi was fully-formed. There’s also a worse-for-wear E28 BMW M5 spotted lurking behind a load of cardboard boxes in the clip uploaded by Youtube channel M539 Restorations.

YouTube/M539Restorations
YouTube/M539Restorations

It’s hard to see such a legendary model having sat neglected for so many years. The E28 is the original BMW M5 – a car that paved the way for all the super saloons you see on the market today – and it’s the epitome of 80s cool. With an M88 straight-six (the same engine used in the BMW M1 supercar) the M5 has 278bhp – more than a Ferrari 328 of the time.

Unfortunately the particular example in the video is filthy, forgotten and has clearly sustained a little crash damage. A slight dent would be an understatement, as the entire B pillar and driver’s side doors have caved in as a result of the accident, and there’s some light damage to the front of the car. After the explorers wipe away the dust on the windscreen, the tax sticker reveals the car has been sitting since about 2000.

YouTube/M539Restorations
YouTube/M539Restorations

The video, which is around an hour and ten minutes long, is full of other major nostalgia-inducing cars with similarly tragic stories. One of these is an E30 BMW M3 which, after being sent in for an engine replacement, was left in the workshop after its owner sadly passed away.

Other cars discovered in the workshop include a Lancia Gamma, Alfa Romeo GTV6, SEAT 131, Citroen Mehari and, strangely, a 90s Chrysler LeBaron (not such a common sight in Europe.)

YouTube/M539Restorations
YouTube/M539Restorations

It’s not the first time we’ve covered an abandoned car dealership. A few years ago this dealership full of super low-mileage Subaru Imprezas on the island of Malta came to light, as well as a whole bunch of unregistered E34 BMW 5-series) that were uncovered in a Bulgarian warehouse. During our urban exploration video with ‘The Bearded Explorer’ we discovered a secret car collection in the woods in the north of England.

If you fancy getting your hands on one of the neglected cars from the Spanish car dealership, cleaning off the dirt, popping out the dents and returning it to its former glory, then the good news is the vehicles and parts will be going up for sale in the near future. You can reach the seller at @eurobimmerstock on Instagram.

More BMW posts

0 comments

Recommended News Bugatti's Latest Vehicle Is 14 Times Slower Than A Chiron Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Tom Hanks Just Sold His Polski Fiat 126p For $83,500 News This Poor BMW 8 Series Sports Fiat Barchetta Headlights News Buy This Toyota Yaris GR Sport GT7 Edition, And You Get A Free PS5 News The Apollo Evo Is The Even More Unhinged Replacement For The IE News The 148bhp Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo Wants You To Forget About The 'Missing' vRS News The Last Lotus Elise Has Gone To The Person Who Inspired Its Name News New Acura Integra Confirmed As Five-Door Hatchback In Teaser News The New Mazda2 Hybrid Looks Awfully Familiar

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or