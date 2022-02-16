A Six-Rotor Mazda Cosmo Exists And It's Glorious

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Although Mazda stopped at three rotors in its road cars, the modular nature of the Wankel engine means you can keep going further than that if you wish. The Japanese manufacturer itself made the four-rotor ‘26B’ for the screaming 787B racing car, and thusly arranged rotaries are reasonably popular in the aftermarket world. Just look at Rob Dahm’s famed four-rotor RX-7, and the 1200bhp Mazda 3 ‘Mad Mike’ Whiddett will soon be tearing up Pikes Peak with. Today’s rotary curio, first seen at the recent Tokyo Auto Salon, goes even further. As shown in this video from Alexi aka Japanese car culture aficionado noriyaro, it features six rotors. The beastly engine sits in the front of a Series JC Cosmo, which is probably the only Mazda with a long enough engine to accomodate such a powerplant. However, the stock Cosmo only has a three-rotor unit, so squeezing in something double the size is easier said than done.

For a start, there’s no longer room for a radiator at the front, so that’s now mounted at the rear and plumbed in via pipes running through the cabin, where you’ll also find the remote reservoir for a dry-sump lubrication setup. There is still a boot, however, with the radiator neatly sitting underneath the car. As for what’s going on at the end, we have a gorgeous row of individual 50mm Borla throttle bodies made from a Porsche flat-six, carbon apex seals, and a custom-made exhaust manifold. The clearance for the latter between the engine and the bodyshell is extremely tight, making fitting/removing everything “like a puzzle”.