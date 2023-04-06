A New Exhaust Makes The Lotus Emira Sound Like A Mini Nissan GT-R
The Lotus Emira is all looks and no sound without this sports exhaust.
Lotus’ last internal combustion engined model is certain to go out with a bang, and a crackle and a pop with this new performance exhaust from Milltek Sport. The Lotus Emira has finally started to roll off the production line, so aftermarket upgrades are rolling in thick and fast.
The stock exhaust gives no inkling of the 3.5-litre supercharged V6, frankly it’s a little pathetic. Do you even have a sportscar if you can’t rev it obnoxiously at the lights? How will you tell everyone it has 400bhp, 420Nm of torque and does 0-60mph in 4.2 seconds, if you can’t even grab their attention?
Crafted from stainless steel, the alternative exhaust is just under 3kg lighter and a titanium version will bring it down by as much as 7kg. Whilst it’s not a crucial weight saving change, it’s a good way of justifying the swap. You get better sound and you can say you’ve improved the Emira’s driving dynamics too.
Steve Pound, Managing Director at Milltek Sport says, “it follows our recent systems for the new Honda Civic Type R FL5 range and BMW M3 Touring, and underlines our commitment and resources in being able to efficiently bring to market superior exhausts for the most eagerly-anticipated and sought-after performance vehicles.”
