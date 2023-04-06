A New Exhaust Makes The Lotus Emira Sound Like A Mini Nissan GT-R

Lotus’ last internal combustion engined model is certain to go out with a bang, and a crackle and a pop with this new performance exhaust from Milltek Sport. The Lotus Emira has finally started to roll off the production line, so aftermarket upgrades are rolling in thick and fast.

The stock exhaust gives no inkling of the 3.5-litre supercharged V6, frankly it’s a little pathetic. Do you even have a sportscar if you can’t rev it obnoxiously at the lights? How will you tell everyone it has 400bhp, 420Nm of torque and does 0-60mph in 4.2 seconds, if you can’t even grab their attention?